Canadian National Railway Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.55. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

CNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$139.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Canadian National Railway to an “outperform” rating and set a C$121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$144.00.

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$132.99 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$125.00 and a 1 year high of C$149.44. The stock has a market cap of C$94.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$131.64.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.49. The business had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.68 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.08%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

