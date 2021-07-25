Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lowered its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 240,597 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $33,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $790,551,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 16.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,499,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,217,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,880 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 179.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,032,000 after purchasing an additional 991,313 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1,248.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,843,000 after purchasing an additional 925,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,255,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,003,358,000 after purchasing an additional 821,600 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of CNI opened at $105.89 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $119.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.4827 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.87.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.