Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 84.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,980,046 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $11,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.34.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.88. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.21.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 2.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.3855 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -151.16%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

