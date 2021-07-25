Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 248.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.0% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CP. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.60 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

Shares of NYSE CP traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $73.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,834,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,786. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $53.61 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The stock has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.55.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

