Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $225.63.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$202.00 to C$234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$178.00 to C$223.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Canadian Tire stock opened at $153.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.08. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of $86.73 and a 1-year high of $175.03.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

