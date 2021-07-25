Capita plc (LON:CPI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Capita plc (LON:CPI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 64.25 ($0.84).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CPI shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on shares of Capita in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In other news, insider David S. Lowden acquired 38,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £16,369.08 ($21,386.31). Also, insider Tim Weller acquired 255,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £99,653.19 ($130,197.53). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 331,801 shares of company stock worth $13,130,825.

Shares of LON:CPI opened at GBX 33.69 ($0.44) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £567.43 million and a P/E ratio of 42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. Capita has a 52 week low of GBX 22.28 ($0.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 51.96 ($0.68). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 38.41.

Capita Company Profile

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

