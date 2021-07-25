Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) by 66.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,853 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.05% of Capital Bancorp worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 14.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 58,777 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 342,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 54.4% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 304,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 107,459 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $1,346,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBNK opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $24.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.46.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 20.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 10,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $233,248.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,313.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $66,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,388 shares of company stock worth $3,976,504. Insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

