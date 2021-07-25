Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 60.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 236,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 363,620 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.05% of Capital One Financial worth $30,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 739,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,111,000 after acquiring an additional 18,872 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.8% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 26,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $518,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 668,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000,000 after acquiring an additional 24,976 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.33.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 64,345 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,341. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $160.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $62.26 and a 1-year high of $168.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

