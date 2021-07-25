Cardano (ADA) Price Up 7.9% This Week

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Cardano has a market cap of $40.50 billion and approximately $1.11 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $1.26 or 0.00003387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded up 7.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00051278 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001036 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00031074 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.18 or 0.00230907 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00032422 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000215 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005959 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 32,844,877,815 coins and its circulating supply is 32,041,069,499 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

