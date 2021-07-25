Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,614 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.54% of Cardlytics worth $19,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selkirk Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Selkirk Management LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. Stony Point Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 90,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,886,000 after buying an additional 30,515 shares in the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $559,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Cardlytics news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $352,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 239,674 shares in the company, valued at $28,156,901.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,569 shares of company stock worth $5,416,236 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $132.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.83 and a beta of 2.61. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.89 and a 12 month high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CDLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardlytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

