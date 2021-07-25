Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Carlisle Companies worth $12,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 91,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 147,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.25.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $199.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $202.35.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 33.23%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

