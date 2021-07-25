Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.83 Million

Analysts expect Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) to report $32.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.05 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full-year sales of $133.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $131.00 million to $136.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $139.50 million, with estimates ranging from $138.76 million to $140.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Carter Bankshares.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $35.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.39 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $16.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James cut Carter Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARE. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $734,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 325.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.11% of the company’s stock.

CARE stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Carter Bankshares has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $16.28.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

