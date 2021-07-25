CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.07). CASI Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 307.53% and a negative return on equity of 62.05%. The business had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.80 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of CASI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 260,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,349. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 8,213 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 271.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

