Casper 24-Hour Volume Tops $8.14 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 25th. Over the last week, Casper has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One Casper coin can now be bought for $0.0647 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges. Casper has a total market capitalization of $63.92 million and approximately $8.14 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00038878 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00124029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00138886 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,522.56 or 0.99975498 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $300.21 or 0.00869393 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,236,093,991 coins and its circulating supply is 988,358,371 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

