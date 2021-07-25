Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,847 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.98% of Casper Sleep worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Casper Sleep by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 98.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Casper Sleep alerts:

CSPR opened at $7.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Casper Sleep Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.46 million. Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 242.35% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Casper Sleep news, Director Neil Parikh sold 5,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $69,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,085,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,028,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Casper Sleep from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Casper Sleep in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casper Sleep has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.