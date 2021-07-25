Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 65.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,406 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.19% of Castle Biosciences worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of CSTL opened at $68.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.90 and a beta of 0.43. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $107.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.66.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. Castle Biosciences’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,374 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $984,331.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 576,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,487,348.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,300 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $78,611.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 554,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,537,810.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,141 shares of company stock worth $12,122,785. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

