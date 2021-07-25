Catex Token Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2,573.00 (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 25th. In the last week, Catex Token has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Catex Token has a total market capitalization of $711,185.77 and $2,573.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Catex Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00048138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00016681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $317.18 or 0.00825720 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

About Catex Token

Catex Token (CATT) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 coins and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 coins. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io . Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @catexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

