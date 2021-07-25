CBC.network (CBC) Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last Week

CBC.network (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 25th. One CBC.network coin can currently be bought for $0.0697 or 0.00000182 BTC on major exchanges. CBC.network has a total market capitalization of $10.86 million and $243,296.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CBC.network has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00048911 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00016238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.45 or 0.00822931 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

About CBC.network

CBC.network is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling CBC.network

