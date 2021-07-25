CBDAO One Day Trading Volume Tops $67,913.00 (BREE)

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 25th. During the last week, CBDAO has traded up 21.9% against the dollar. One CBDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0690 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges. CBDAO has a total market capitalization of $73,679.99 and approximately $67,913.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00048224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00016641 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.10 or 0.00821593 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

CBDAO Coin Profile

CBDAO is a coin. CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 coins. CBDAO’s official Twitter account is @CoinBreeder and its Facebook page is accessible here . CBDAO’s official website is coinbreeder.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Breeder is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), focused on researching & developing efficient Decentralized Consensus Protocols (DCP) on the blockchain. CBDAO is governed and ruled by a community of #DeFi developers, yield farmers and fans alike with the help of a decentralized, incentivized, and cost-efficient consensus system. CBDAO serves as the ultimate sandbox for blockchain researchers, developers, and users to proof-test and experience various governance protocols as a DAO. CBDAO actively on-boards new users by providing additional yield in the form of $BREE to users who are already familiar with DCPs as they hold and farm governance assets such as $MKR, $COMP, $SNX, $BAL, $DMG, $AKRO. SBREE is swapping to BREE, please click here to access all the details. “

Buying and Selling CBDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CBDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CBDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

