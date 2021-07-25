Ccore (CCO) Reaches Market Cap of $33,830.90

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 27.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Ccore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0199 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. Ccore has a market cap of $33,830.90 and approximately $30.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ccore has traded up 40.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00047930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00016904 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.18 or 0.00799637 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005598 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Ccore Coin Profile

Ccore (CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Ccore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

