CEEK VR Hits One Day Volume of $283,009.00 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $283,009.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00048612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00017869 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $279.63 or 0.00814063 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000335 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a coin. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,544,460 coins. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

