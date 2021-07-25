Celer Network (CELR) Price Up 13.5% This Week

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Celer Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a total market cap of $164.44 million and approximately $51.21 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Celer Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00048471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00016794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.31 or 0.00816432 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005536 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,621,205,665 coins. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.