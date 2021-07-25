Celer Network (CELR) Trading Up 13.5% This Week

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 15.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Celer Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $164.44 million and $51.21 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00048471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00016794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $314.31 or 0.00816432 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005536 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

About Celer Network

CELR is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,621,205,665 coins. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

