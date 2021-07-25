Celo Dollar Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Celo Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $51.96 million and $1.20 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 52,052,988 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

