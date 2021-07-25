Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 253,743 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 266.0% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 625,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 454,400 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at $203,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at $122,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 15.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,452,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth about $497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CVE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.69.

Shares of CVE opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0144 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.