Centaur (CNTR) Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 25th. Over the last seven days, Centaur has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Centaur has a total market cap of $2.70 million and $398,919.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00047472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $284.44 or 0.00823462 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur (CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,666,208,333 coins. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

