Centrality Achieves Market Capitalization of $92.95 Million (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 25th. Centrality has a market capitalization of $92.95 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Centrality has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Centrality coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0775 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Centrality alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00048910 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00016147 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $316.22 or 0.00825055 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Centrality Coin Profile

CENNZ is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Buying and Selling Centrality

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centrality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrality and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.