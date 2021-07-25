Centric Cash Achieves Market Cap of $1.24 Million (CNS)

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Centric Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $161,027.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Centric Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000361 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000917 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00083768 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Centric Cash Coin Profile

CNS is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centric Cash’s official website is www.joincentric.com

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centric Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

