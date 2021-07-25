Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Purchased by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,623 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.22% of Cerner worth $47,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Cerner by 53.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

In other Cerner news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN opened at $78.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.88. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $66.75 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.92%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

