Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Certara’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.04. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Certara will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.94 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CERT. Barclays cut their price objective on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Certara in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

In other news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $1,989,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,238,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,910,799.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $85,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 350,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,941,145.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,944 shares of company stock valued at $7,472,235 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERT. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Certara in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Certara by 1,297.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Certara in the first quarter worth about $197,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the first quarter worth about $219,000. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.43. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -82.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Certara has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $41.79.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

