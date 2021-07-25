Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Position Boosted by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 748,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.49% of Certara worth $20,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CERT. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Certara by 1,297.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Certara during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Certara during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Certara in the first quarter worth about $219,000. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Robert Aspbury sold 19,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $533,976.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 375,451 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,693.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig R. Rayner sold 108,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $2,800,436.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 416,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,719,810.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,944 shares of company stock worth $7,472,235 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.43. Certara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $41.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Certara currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

