CertiK Hits Market Capitalization of $49.30 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 25th. Over the last seven days, CertiK has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. CertiK has a market cap of $49.30 million and $15.43 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00003139 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00038955 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00118931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00138144 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,481.76 or 1.00116818 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $298.48 or 0.00866632 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 103,235,467 coins and its circulating supply is 45,602,515 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

