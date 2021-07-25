CHADS VC (CHADS) One Day Volume Tops $4,358.00

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 25th. One CHADS VC coin can now be bought for about $0.0352 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CHADS VC has a total market cap of $1.68 million and $4,358.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00047702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00018060 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.37 or 0.00817602 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005989 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000334 BTC.

CHADS VC Profile

CHADS VC (CRYPTO:CHADS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 59,156,037 coins and its circulating supply is 47,693,118 coins. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

Buying and Selling CHADS VC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHADS VC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CHADS VC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

