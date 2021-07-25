ChainX Market Cap Reaches $29.35 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One ChainX coin can now be bought for about $2.70 or 0.00007855 BTC on exchanges. ChainX has a market cap of $29.35 million and approximately $477,360.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ChainX has traded down 14.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ChainX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00039108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00121241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00139161 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $34,305.19 or 0.99703193 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $296.52 or 0.00861794 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 10,860,475 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.