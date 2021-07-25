Charles Louis Riopel Purchases 38,300 Shares of Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) Stock

Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) Director Charles Louis Riopel purchased 38,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$18,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 726,966 shares in the company, valued at C$348,943.68.

Shares of MNO stock traded up C$0.03 on Friday, reaching C$0.49. The company had a trading volume of 224,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,842. The stock has a market cap of C$54.38 million and a PE ratio of -2.62. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a 12 month low of C$0.11 and a 12 month high of C$0.79.

About Meridian Mining UK Societas

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining activities in Brazil. The company explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. It holds interest in the EspigÃ£o polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in RondÃ´nia.

