Charles Louis Riopel Purchases 38,300 Shares of Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) Stock

Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) Director Charles Louis Riopel purchased 38,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$18,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 726,966 shares in the company, valued at C$348,943.68.
Shares of MNO stock traded up C$0.03 on Friday, reaching C$0.49. The company had a trading volume of 224,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,842. The stock has a market cap of C$54.38 million and a PE ratio of -2.62. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a 12 month low of C$0.11 and a 12 month high of C$0.79.
About Meridian Mining UK Societas
