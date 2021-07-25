ChartEx Price Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last week, ChartEx has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $244,146.52 and $29,032.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ChartEx alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00039034 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00127996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.85 or 0.00142201 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,387.48 or 1.00104413 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $301.04 or 0.00876360 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.