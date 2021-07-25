ChatCoin (CHAT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.36 Million

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $27,346.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,656.89 or 0.99763510 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00032414 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006480 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00052684 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000752 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00009352 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000103 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

