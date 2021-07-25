Chimpion Price Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last week, Chimpion has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Chimpion coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.06 or 0.00005991 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $65.47 million and $548,803.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00047548 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00017944 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.36 or 0.00819839 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006016 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion (CRYPTO:BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

