China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.49.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNP. Morgan Stanley raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.71 to $61.98 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

SNP stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.55. 166,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,839. The stock has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.89. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 52-week low of $38.18 and a 52-week high of $58.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $88.99 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that China Petroleum & Chemical will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNP. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 805.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 246.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. 0.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

