Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.06.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PPRQF shares. CIBC increased their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$15.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins increased their target price on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

PPRQF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.55. 3,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $12.14.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

