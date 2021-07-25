Chronologic Trading Up 4.7% Over Last Week (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 25th. Over the last week, Chronologic has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One Chronologic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000324 BTC on exchanges. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $136,329.86 and $142.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Chronologic

Chronologic (CRYPTO:DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,399,831 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,951 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

