Citadel Market Cap Achieves $287,764.17 (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded up 107.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. During the last week, Citadel has traded 312.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Citadel has a total market cap of $287,764.17 and $1,420.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Citadel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Citadel

CTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Buying and Selling Citadel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

