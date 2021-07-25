City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 448.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,676 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,132 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.65% of City worth $8,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHCO. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in City by 59.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in City by 12.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in City by 44.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in City by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in City by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,485,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the period. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get City alerts:

Shares of CHCO stock opened at $73.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.91. City Holding has a twelve month low of $55.03 and a twelve month high of $88.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.64.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.25. City had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 35.48%. Research analysts expect that City Holding will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 2,921 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $227,838.00. Also, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,525 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $120,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,731 shares in the company, valued at $610,439.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,551 shares of company stock worth $515,073 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

City Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.