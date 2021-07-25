Clarity Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,622 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,951,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. FIL Ltd increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $678,548,000 after purchasing an additional 651,130 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,128 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 16,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 360.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 59,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 46,474 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 16,142 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $2.04 on Friday, reaching $196.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,933,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.78. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $114.38 and a 12-month high of $216.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a PE ratio of 132.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.