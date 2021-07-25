Clarity Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clarity Financial LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.2% of Clarity Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $18.61 on Friday, hitting $3,656.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,436,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323,419. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,425.67. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,165.46.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

