Clarity Financial LLC Buys 2,132 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Clarity Financial LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.59 on Friday, hitting $211.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,189,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,776. The company has a market capitalization of $184.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.54 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.62.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.92.

