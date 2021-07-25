Clarity Financial LLC Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Clarity Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,703 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 1.0% of Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Cowen raised their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $2.19 on Friday, reaching $625.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,030,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,898. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.23, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $631.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $554.59.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,654 shares of company stock valued at $12,863,265. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.