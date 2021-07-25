Clarity Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Clarity Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa stock traded up $4.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $249.02. 6,766,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,681,477. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The company has a market cap of $485.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total value of $2,619,721.65. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,721.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,047 shares of company stock valued at $20,834,001. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.92.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

