Clarity Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Clarity Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,496 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.0% of Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copernicus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Copernicus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,918,000. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $118.19. 4,411,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,834,551. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $118.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.04. The stock has a market cap of $208.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

