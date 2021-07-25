Clarity Financial LLC Invests $4.29 Million in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,294,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.45.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $374.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,707,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,572. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $127.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.96. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $393.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

